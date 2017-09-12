Chargers' Philip Rivers: Fourth-quarter comeback bid falls short
Rivers completed 22 of 33 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns during Monday's loss to Denver.
The veteran quarterback was under pressure most of the night and struggled through the first three quarters, so it was encouraging to see him post a respectable fantasy showing in the daunting matchup. Additionally, Rivers' poise put the Chargers in position to complete a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter, but Denver blocked rookie Younghoe Koo's field-goal attempt to tie the game as the clock ran out. Rivers spread the ball around well Monday and has the receiving corps in place to continue to pile up fantasy points moving forward.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Goes perfect, leads two scoring drives Saturday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: No go Sunday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Looks sharp in preseason debut•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Expected to play only one series•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Loses weight in offseason program•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ends season with 33 touchdowns•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...