Chargers' Philip Rivers: Fourth-quarter comeback bid falls short

Rivers completed 22 of 33 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns during Monday's loss to Denver.

The veteran quarterback was under pressure most of the night and struggled through the first three quarters, so it was encouraging to see him post a respectable fantasy showing in the daunting matchup. Additionally, Rivers' poise put the Chargers in position to complete a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter, but Denver blocked rookie Younghoe Koo's field-goal attempt to tie the game as the clock ran out. Rivers spread the ball around well Monday and has the receiving corps in place to continue to pile up fantasy points moving forward.