Chargers' Philip Rivers: Not planning to retire anytime soon
Rivers (ankle) said he intends to play at least two more seasons, XTRA 1360 San Diego reports.
Entering the final season of a four-year contract, Rivers is expected to sign an extension at some point this summer. He skipped the Pro Bowl with an ankle injury, but it doesn't seem to be impacting his offseason routine or posing any threat to his remarkable streak of 208 consecutive starts. The 37-year-old quarterback hopes growth from Mike Williams and Hunter Henry can make up for the offseason departure of Tyrell Williams to Oakland. While few signal-callers are in a better position to succeed in real-life terms, Rivers' complete lack of rushing production limits his ceiling as a fantasy asset.
