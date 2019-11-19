Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws four picks in narrow defeat

Rivers completed 28 of 52 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs. He also threw a successful two-point conversion.

Rivers threw for a season high in yards, but he's more importantly now turned the ball over four times in consecutive games. He was picked off on back-to-back drives during both the first and second halves Monday, with his final interception coming in Kansas City's end zone with 18 seconds left. That turnover sealed another tough loss for the Chargers, who will now embark on their bye week as Rivers looks to regroup from a couple foul performances.