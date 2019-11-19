Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws four picks in narrow defeat
Rivers completed 28 of 52 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs. He also threw a successful two-point conversion.
Rivers threw for a season high in yards, but he's more importantly now turned the ball over four times in consecutive games. He was picked off on back-to-back drives during both the first and second halves Monday, with his final interception coming in Kansas City's end zone with 18 seconds left. That turnover sealed another tough loss for the Chargers, who will now embark on their bye week as Rivers looks to regroup from a couple foul performances.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Mistake-filled effort in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: No touchdowns despite win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Barely throws for over 200 yards•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Limits turnovers•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Turnovers ruin comeback•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Has day to forget against Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...