Chargers' Philip Rivers: Will play Saturday
Rivers will play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Rivers did not participate in the team's first preseason game as head coach Anthony Lynn opted to give the veteran quarterback some rest. It's unlikely Rivers will play more than a series or two against Seattle on Saturday.
