Play

Chargers' Philip Rivers: Working toward Indy deal?

Rivers is talking with the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This has been a steady rumor throughout the offseason, with the Colts hoping to upgrade on Jacoby Brissett but not necessarily desperate to do so, i.e., they'll only sign a veteran QB if the price is right. Rivers has history with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, both of whom worked for the Chargers for multiple seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories