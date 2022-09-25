site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Questionable to return
Slater is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a biceps injury.
Slater walked with trainers to the locker room early in the third quarter, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return. Storm Norton entered the game at left tackle following Slater's departure.
