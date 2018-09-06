Chargers' T.Y. McGill: Claimed by Chargers
McGill was claimed by the Chargers on Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
McGill has embraced the journeyman role thus far during his four-year NFL career. It's unlikely to expect the Chargers have any great plans for McGill other than big body to help out during practice. McGill's best service could wind up being on special teams as the season progresses.
