Taylor (lung) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Taylor, who suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection to his rib area just before last Sunday's kickoff, will sit out Week 3 action, at a minimum, which sets the stage for rookie Justin Herbert to make his second straight start this weekend. It doesn't seem likely that Taylor will be available Week 4 either, while the Chargers have yet to outline a return timetable for the veteran signal-caller.
