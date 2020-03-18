Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Positioned for starting job?
The Chargers are planning to move forward with Taylor as their lone veteran quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chargers tried to sign Tom Brady but lost out to the Bucs. Rather than pivoting to a lesser veteran, the team will move forward with Taylor and Easton Stick, presumably hoping to add an early draft pick at the position. It's also possible the Chargers change their mind and add another veteran, though Wednesday's report suggests it won't be a priority.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: May get crack at starting job•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Quiet as backup in 2019•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: As many rushes as completions•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Perfect Thursday•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Slated to back up Philip Rivers•
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Headed for free agency•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.