The Chargers are planning to move forward with Taylor as their lone veteran quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers tried to sign Tom Brady but lost out to the Bucs. Rather than pivoting to a lesser veteran, the team will move forward with Taylor and Easton Stick, presumably hoping to add an early draft pick at the position. It's also possible the Chargers change their mind and add another veteran, though Wednesday's report suggests it won't be a priority.