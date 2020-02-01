Play

Nwosu piled together 31 tackles (23 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble throughout the 2019 season.

The time is ticking on Nwosu becoming a valuable member of a burgeoning Chargers defense. The 2018 second-round pick saw his snap total increase by a marginal amount this year, but a paltry two sacks despite the increase in playing time is a bit of a worry. There isn't a lot that stands in the way of Nwosu once again securing a starting outside linebacker role in 2020, but he'll need to be significantly more productive in order to garner a long-term contract.

