Mayle (undisclosed) has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Mayle was hoping to make the Chargers 53-man roster after spending much of his 2018 season on their practice squad. However, he ended up getting waived with an injury designation and going unclaimed. As a result, he will spend his 2019 season there unless both parties reach an agreement on an injury settlement.