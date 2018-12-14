Green caught two of his three targets for nine yards in the win Thursday over the Chiefs.

Green saw 38-year-old tight end Antonio Gates catch four passes for 54 yards, reaffirming what has been a troubling trend all season - that being the former's inability to make any headway in the passing game. Green will aim to beat his career high in receiving yards (237) during the final two weeks of the regular season.

