Chiefs' Alex Smith: Active but not expected to play
Smith is officially active but not expected to play in Sunday's season finale against the Broncos.
Smith's status means he'll be in uniform and available to step in should rookie Patrick Mahomes suffer an injury, but that projects to be the only scenario under which he'd see the field before the postseason.
