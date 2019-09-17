Chiefs' Blake Bell: Quiet in Week 2
Bell didn't catch his only target during Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Bell still received a healthy dose of 25 snaps in the game and is the clear backup to Travis Kelce at the tight end position. While it doesn't mean much now, he could gain fantasy relevance should Kelce miss time.
