Bell caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars.

Bell logged 33 offensive snaps (49 percent) in the contest, positioning him as the second-string tight end behind Travis Kelce and ahead of Deon Yelder. While it means very little in terms of fantasy at the moment, it could prove fruitful should Kelce miss any time.

