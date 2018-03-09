Chiefs' Charcandrick West: May be squeezed out

Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants West's teammate Kareem Hunt to take on a larger role in the passing game, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

With Spencer Ware (knee) expected back in the fold after missing the entire 2017 season, West appears to be the odd man out in the Kansas City backfield. Hunt proved more than capable of handling passing downs, an area that was West's domain for much of 2017, when he caught 27 passes and only took 18 carries. His salary is small enough that the Chiefs could justify retaining all three backs, but it also wouldn't come as a major surprise if West were to be released at some point this offseason. Reid seems to be hinting at Hunt taking on passing downs while ceding a portion of the early downs to Ware.