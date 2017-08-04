Chiefs' Charcandrick West: May have aggravated ankle
West (ankle) returned to practice Friday morning, but it didn't take long before he was back in the medical tent, The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff reports.
West may have rushed back into action a bit too fast, perhaps worried about his chances of earning a role in a backfield that also includes Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt. While his receiving skills arguably represent the strongest aspect of West's game, Ware actually was more productive as a pass catcher last year, and 41 of Hunt's 73 college receptions came during his senior season at Toledo. With all three backs seemingly capable of playing passing downs, West is in danger of being marginalized even if his ankle injury doesn't result in much more missed time.
