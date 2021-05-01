The Chiefs selected Powell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

Despite having lost Sammy Watkins to free agency, the Chiefs waited until late in the fifth round to add to the wide receiver room. After a quiet first four years at Clemson, Powell broke out with 93 catches for 882 yards and seven score in 2020, mostly impressing due to his plus ball-tracking skills and route-running. Modest athleticism will hamper Powell's upside at the next level, but he should be ready to handle a depth role for Patrick Mahomes and company right away.