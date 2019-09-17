Williams was diagnosed with a knee contusion after Sunday's 28-10 win over Oakland, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams didn't have any touches in the fourth quarter, finishing with nine carries for eight yards and three catches for 48 yards. With LeSean McCoy (ankle) also coming out of the game banged up, the Chiefs may need Darwin Thompson to play a role in the offense Week 3 against Baltimore. We'll have a better idea later this week when the team releases injury reports.