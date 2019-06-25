Williams shared backfield reps with Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson during the offseason program, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Darrel Williams caught on as an undrafted rookie last year and had a late-season stretch as the Chiefs' No. 2 running back after Kareem Hunt was cut and Spencer Ware was injured. Both players found new teams in the offseason, but Kansas City brought in Hyde and Thompson to compete for depth roles, leaving Darrel Williams on the roster bubble ahead of training camp. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has already named Damien Williams as the starter.