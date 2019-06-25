Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Facing backup competition
Williams shared backfield reps with Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson during the offseason program, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Darrel Williams caught on as an undrafted rookie last year and had a late-season stretch as the Chiefs' No. 2 running back after Kareem Hunt was cut and Spencer Ware was injured. Both players found new teams in the offseason, but Kansas City brought in Hyde and Thompson to compete for depth roles, leaving Darrel Williams on the roster bubble ahead of training camp. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has already named Damien Williams as the starter.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: No touches in AFC Championship Game•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Logs career-high carries•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Week 17 status in question•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Appears healthy for Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Injures hamstring•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy football: Positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid McCoy
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft strategy kit
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.