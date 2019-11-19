Williams rushed 11 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Chargers. He also caught two of three targets for eight yards.

Williams was forced into a larger role after Damien Williams was ruled out with a rib injury suffered during the first half. Although LeSean McCoy was still around to tote the rock, and Patrick Mahomes actually led the team with 59 rushing yards, nobody carried more than Williams, who also punched in a six-yard touchdown. It's worth noting as well that McCoy actually exited during the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. With the Chiefs now entering their bye week, McCoy and Damien Williams will have extra time to get healthy, but Darrel could be the beneficiary if they remain banged up prior to Week 13's game versus the Raiders.