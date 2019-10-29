Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snap count dips
As expected Robinson saw his offensive snap count percentage drop to only 64 percent Sunday against the Packers. He snared both of his targets for six yards.
Robinson's drop in usage correlated with the return of Sammy Watkins, and he could see that number fall further next week if Watkins gets pack into the 90 percent range that he saw during the first four weeks of the campaign. Robinson didn't see nearly the plunge of rookie Mecole Hardman, but he's now third among wideouts and fourth among pass-catchers (when including Travis Kelce) in the pecking order for targets.
