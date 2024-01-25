Nnadi (triceps) did not practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Nnadi has been sidelined since suffering a triceps injury during Kansas City's wild-card win over the Dolphins. His continued inability to practice will likely leave him closer to doubtful for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. It'll also leave Tershawn Wharton and Neil Farrell looking at an uptick in opportunities on the field if Nnadi is unable to suit up.