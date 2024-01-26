Nnadi (triceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The 27-year-old was unable to practice all week and he's now in line to miss his second consecutive game with this triceps issue. Nnadi is one of the Chiefs' best run defenders and without him, Kansas City's defensive line could struggle to stop a Baltimore rushing-attack that's averaging almost 154 rushing yards per game across 18 outings. Expect Neil Farrell and Tershawn Wharton to see increased reps at defensive tackle in Nnadi's stead.