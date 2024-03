The Chiefs re-signed Nnadi (triceps) on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nnadi has spent all six of his seasons with the Chiefs and is now coming back for a seventh. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season but suffered a triceps injury seven snaps into the wild-card win over the Dolphins and missed the remainder of the playoffs. Reliable as anyone, Nnadi has missed just one career regular-season contest.