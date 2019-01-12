Chiefs' Eric Berry: Closer to doubtful Saturday
Hopes are not high that Berry (heel) will be able to play in Saturday's AFC divisional-round contest against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Berry was sidelined during the Chiefs' Week 17 season finale, so he has now had two weeks off to recover. Still, although he is listed as questionable, it is being reported that Kansas City is not optimistic he will be able to go. Should that ultimately come to fruition, Daniel Sorensen will presumably replace him at strong safety.
