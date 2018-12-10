Chiefs' Eric Berry: Could play Week 15

Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid said "there's a chance" that Berry (heel) plays in Thursday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports..

Berry hasn't played since Week 1 of 2017 as he's dealt with first a torn achilles and then a heel issue. The safety has been limited in practice the past two weeks and has expressed desire to play, but the team is being cautious with the veteran. Reid also added that Berry hasn't had a setback since returning to practice, which bodes well for his ability to play in the near future, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports. Consider Berry questionable for Thursday's game for the time being.