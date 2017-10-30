Chiefs' Justin Houston: Active Monday

Houston (knee) is will play Monday against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official website reports.

Although Houston was unable to participate in Saturday's practice, the team remained hopeful he would be able to play Monday. He has validated their optimism, and will presumably take on a full workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.

