Chiefs' Justin Houston: Ready to go Sunday
Houston (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston has missed the last four games, and he'll look to get back in the saddle against a struggling offense. The veteran linebacker made three sacks in his first five games, and he'll get a juicy matchup against Josh Rosen, who has been dropped 13 times in the last three games.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Unlikely to play in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10