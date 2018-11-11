Chiefs' Justin Houston: Ready to go Sunday

Houston (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston has missed the last four games, and he'll look to get back in the saddle against a struggling offense. The veteran linebacker made three sacks in his first five games, and he'll get a juicy matchup against Josh Rosen, who has been dropped 13 times in the last three games.

