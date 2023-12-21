Toney (hip) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Toney dealing with a hip strain, the wideout's status for Monday night's contest against the Raiders thus is worth tracking. That said, given his modest production to date this season, Toney is only an option in deeper fantasy formats.
