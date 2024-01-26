Toney (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

After logging a full listing Wednesday, Toney was deemed limited in practice both Thursday and Friday and questionable ahead of Sunday's contest. Toney last saw game action back in Week 15, and if he's available versus Baltimore, he'll look to reclaim a role in a Kansas City WR corps that also includes Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. In the 13 regular-season games he saw action in prior to sustaining his hip issue, Toney recorded 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 169 yards and a touchdown to go along with 11 carries for 31 yards.