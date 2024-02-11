Toney (coach's decision) is inactive for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers on Sunday.

Toney's second season with the Chiefs hasn't gone swimmingly, to say the least. In his second-to-last appearance back in Week 14 against the Bills, he lined up offsides on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Since his last game action Week 15, Toney has been tending to a strained hip and an ankle injury before sitting out the AFC Championship Game due to personal reasons. Despite operating as a full participant during both weeks of Super Bowl prep, he won't be available to Kansas City's offense, ending the campaign with 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown and 11 carries for 31 yards in 13 regular-season games.