Toney (personal) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report estimate.

The Chiefs didn't actually practice but estimate that Toney would've been a full participant if they had. He hasn't played at all in the playoffs, with his absence from the first two games attributed to hip and ankle injuries and his absence from the AFC Championship Game attributed to both his hip and a personal issue (reportedly the birth of his first child). Alex Andrejev of The Athletic reports that Toney denied being injured and expressed some frustration Sunday on his Instagram account. It's thus uncertain if he'll have a role in the Super Bowl, though it does at least seem that player and team now agree the wide receiver is healthy, as he's only listed under 'personal' on the latest injury report.