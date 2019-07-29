Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he believes Reaser suffered an Achilles tear, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reaser spent time with the Chiefs in 2017 and 2018 and latched on with the team again in April. If the 2014 fifth-round pick is indeed nursing a torn Achilles, he'll miss the entire 2019 NFL season as he works to recover.

