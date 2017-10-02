Chiefs' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Out for Monday's game
Pierre-Louis (groin) is inactive for Monday's game against the Redskins, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Without Pierre-Louis, look for Terrance Smith to slide into the primary reserve inside linebacker spot behind Derrick Johnson.
