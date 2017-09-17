Play

Pierre-Louis (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Pierre-Louis dealt with an illness late in the week as he practiced in limited fashion Friday, but the issue appears to be a nonfactor heading into the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup. He's slated to provide depth at inside linebacker while also lining up on special teams.

