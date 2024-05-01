Brown (heel) and first-round pick Xavier Worthy are the main new faces in Kansas City's revamped receiving corps, Jacob Sloan of FOX 4 KC reports.

A lot has happened since Brown signed a one-year, $7 million contract in mid-March, starting with fellow Chiefs WR Rashee Rice getting in a six-car, hit-and-run accident that's led to criminal charges. Rice figures to be suspended at some point, though not necessarily soon, with a potential absence leaving Brown, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney as the top veteran wide receivers. Worthy may be talented enough to jet to the front of that group, coming in as a first-round pick after setting the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash (4.21). He'll be one of the few players in the league faster than Brown, albeit with similar questions about his size (5-11, 165) and how that impacts the rookie's transition to the NFL. As for Brown, there's been nothing reported this offseason on the heel injury that ended his 2023 season in Arizona after Week 15. He'll likely be available for offseason practices and figures to line up with the first-team offense.