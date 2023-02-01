Hardman (pelvis) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
All of Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) wouldn't have taken part in drills if the Chiefs had held a session Wednesday. However, the team has five more chances for all players to get in some on-field work ahead of the Feb. 12 Super Bowl LVII matchup with the Eagles after Hardman, Smith-Schuster and Toney made early exits from this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals. At the moment, Kansas City has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
