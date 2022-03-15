Burton re-signed with Kansas City on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Burton spent the 2021 season with the Chiefs, and he earned the majority of his playing time on special teams. That should remain the case in 2022, though he did rush the ball eight times for 26 yards while also tallying the first rushing touchdown of his career last season.
