Burton went without a carry or target while logging 12 of the Broncos' 75 snaps on offense in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Like most fullbacks around the league, Burton rarely contributes as a ball carrier or pass catcher and primarily operates as a lead blocker when he's on the field. Despite being active for all nine of the Broncos' contests to date, Burton has just four carries (for three yards) and one reception (for three yards) to his name.