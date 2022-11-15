Burton lost one yard on his lone carry in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.
Burton remains a core special-teams contributor for the Chiefs, but as the lone fullback on the roster, he typically takes on only a light role on offense. He hasn't played more than nine offensive snaps in any game this season and has just six touches through his nine appearances.
