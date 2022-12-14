Burton played four snaps on offense and carried once for no gain in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

Burton picked up his first touch on offense since Week 10, when he carried once for a minus-1 yard in the Chiefs' victory over the Jaguars. The fullback remains scarcely used on offense and has accounted for only 18 yards from scrimmage on his seven touches (five carries, two receptions) this season.