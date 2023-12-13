Burton played 14 of the Broncos' 67 snaps on offense and carried once for two yards and hauled in his lone target for a one-yard gain in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Burton has been active for all 13 of the Broncos' games to date, but Sunday's contest marked just the second time that he's logged more than one touch on offense. The 14 snaps were also one shy of a season high, and Burton will likely continue to have a limited role in a Denver offense that doesn't make frequent use of a fullback.