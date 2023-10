Gray reeled in both of his targets for 14 yards during Thursday's 19-8 victory against the Broncos.

While Gray is seeing a decent number of snaps consistently, it's simply the case among any targets not named Travis Kelce in the passing attack that the looks are going to be widely distributed. Gray has no more than three targets in a contest since the season opener, and there's little reason to expect any change on that front as long as Kelce is available.