Gray gathered in three of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 25-17 win against the Bengals.

Gray continues to see work alongside Travis Kelce at tight end in two-tight end sets, but he hasn't reeled in more than three passes in a game this year. He has just two touchdowns on the ledger. He hasn't compiled more than 38 receiving yards in a game this year, leaving him well off the fantasy radar in leagues besides potentially holding him in deep dynasty formats, where he could gain value should Kelce elect to retire after the 2023 campaign. That said, Gray could see slightly heightened value in Week 18 if the Chiefs, who are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, elect to rest Kelce and some of the other veterans.