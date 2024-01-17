Gray finished the 2023 regular season with 28 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets.

While Gray didn't take a step back this season, he didn't really leap forward offensively either, essentially matching his numbers from a season ago. Travis Kelce turns 35 in October and is likely drawing closer to the end of his career, so the Chiefs' brass may evaluate this offseason whether Gray is the future of the tight end position in KC. Gray remains on his rookie deal through the 2024 campaign and will presumably continue to contribute in two-tight end sets next season, assuming the Chiefs don't pursue a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kelce has indicated he doesn't intend to retire any time soon and remains under contract through 2025, so Gray doesn't have a clear path to upgraded playing time next season either.