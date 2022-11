Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Jones has a "legitimate chance" to suit up Sunday versus the Rams, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones has been a healthy scratch the entire regular season, but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) now headed to IR, he could finally get a chance to suit up for Kansas City. In the event that Jones is active Week 12, he will stand to play a depth role behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.