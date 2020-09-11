Watkins brought in seven of nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for three yards in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday.

There must be something about season openers that brings out the best in the veteran receiver, as Watkins spearheaded the potent Chiefs pass-catching corps in Week 1 for the second consecutive year. The veteran wideout famously exploded for a 9-198-3 line against the Jaguars in last season's first contest, and although Thursday's totals were nowhere near as prolific, Watkins still set the pace for Kansas City in receptions, receiving yards, yards per catch and targets for the night. Watkins will look to carry over his momentum into a Week 2 divisional road showdown against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20.