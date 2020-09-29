Watkins caught seven of eight targets for 62 yards in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens.

Watkins regularly helped Kansas City move the sticks, leading the team in both receptions and targets in his return from concussion protocol. The wideout also came close to his second touchdown of the season, but was pulled down at the two-yard line following a fourth-quarter catch. After just one grab in an injury-shortened Week 2 outing, Watkins bounced back well with his performance Monday, giving him decent momentum ahead of Week 4's game versus the Patriots.