Watkins (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
The Chiefs expect Watkins to be ready for the Super Bowl, which would be his first appearance in a game since Week 16. We'll feel better about his role if he logs a full practice before the big game, but the veteran wideout does appear tentatively on track to suit up.
